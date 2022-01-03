Veuillez svp désactivez votre bloqueur de publicité pour voir cette page

Nouhou Tolo : « je suis prêt à relever le défi »

Le défenseur de Seattle aux USA va disputer sa toute première Coupe d’Afrique des Nations avec le Cameroun dès le 9 janvier prochain. Un rêve qui va devenir réalité pour le Lion indomptable qui voit son pays atteindre la finale de cette 33e édition.

Le 2 janvier 2022
« Je me sens bien, je suis très heureux d’être dans l’équipe. Les entrainements se passent et bien et on voit bien que tout le monde se donne à fond. Les joueurs ont eu une bonne mentalité. Jouer la CAN 2021 est un rêve pour moi. Tout joueur aimerait disputer ce type de compétition dans son pays. Je suis très content d’être là et je sais que c’est un grand défi. Je pense que je suis prêt à le relever. Tout comme notre équipe d’ailleurs. Nous avons un bon groupe, nous travaillons dur et nous sommes déterminés à aller jusqu’en finale », a déclaré Nouhou Tolo au micro de Fécafoot TV.

Reaction of Indomitable Lion’s defender at the end of the first training session of the year after a break related to the celebration of the transition to the new year.
