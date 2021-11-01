Comme on dit : le malheur des uns fait le bonheur des autres. Voilà, donc une bonne nouvelle pour le Cameroun et les prochains adversaires de la Côte d’Ivoire. Gervinho ne jouera plus au football pendant de longs mois. L’intrépide faux-pied ivoirien s’est blessé aux ligaments croisés le 29 octobre dernier avec son club, Trabzonspor.
Le joueur de 34 ans ne sera donc pas de la partie le 16 novembre à Yaoundé, lors du choc entre Lions Indomptables et Eléphants, comptant pour la dernière journée des éliminatoires du Mondial 2022. Pire encore, le natif d’Anyama est déclaré forfait pour la phase finale de la CAN 2021 prévue en janvier – février 2022 au Cameroun. Ce sera la troisième CAN consécutive qu’il manque. Un gros coup dur pour l’équipe ivoirienne.
Vos commentaires
1. Le 1er novembre à 11:45, par Ewang Lawrence En réponse à : CAN 2021 : l’Ivoirien Gervinho forfait !
This is just pure nonsense.
So your happy that a player is injured ?. Wehhhhhhhhhhhhh, Cameroun.
Répondre à ce message
Le 1er novembre à 13:27, par Footfootfoot En réponse à : CAN 2021 : l’Ivoirien Gervinho forfait !
They never said they were happy he’s injured, they simply stated « le malheur de l’un fait le Bonnheur de l’autre ».
And yes I’m very happy not because he’s injured but because he won’t take part of the final match of the WC qualifiers even though I would’ve loved to see him in January at the CAN because he’s a very entertaining player on the pitch.
Répondre à ce message
Le 1er novembre à 16:11, par Ewang Lawrence En réponse à : CAN 2021 : l’Ivoirien Gervinho forfait !
My brother, my point is, we need to play with best players to see if we can win the world cup. At the world cup we will meet the messi’s and the rest. Let’s learn to play with our African best.
I understood the french very well.
Répondre à ce message
Le 1er novembre à 19:35, par Manu En réponse à : CAN 2021 : l’Ivoirien Gervinho forfait !
Bro objectively, I think we need another 4 to 6 years at top level to hope for anything beyond an honorable 1990ish scenario
Répondre à ce message
Le 1er novembre à 22:15, par Footfootfoot En réponse à : CAN 2021 : l’Ivoirien Gervinho forfait !
Messi, CR7, Neimar, Mane, Salah and so many greats have not and probably never will win the World cup. The most important thing about the WC is to get there first, once you’re there then anything can happen ; you may finish amongst the lasts like Germany last WC or you may play the final like Croatia.
Répondre à ce message
Vos commentaires
Suivre les commentaires : |