CAN 2021 : l’Ivoirien Gervinho forfait !

L’attaquant international ivoirien s’est blessé aux ligaments croisés. Gervinho, 34 ans, va manquer le dernier match qualificatif pour le Mondial 2022 et la phase finale de la CAN 2021 au Cameroun.

Le 1er novembre 2021
Comme on dit : le malheur des uns fait le bonheur des autres. Voilà, donc une bonne nouvelle pour le Cameroun et les prochains adversaires de la Côte d’Ivoire. Gervinho ne jouera plus au football pendant de longs mois. L’intrépide faux-pied ivoirien s’est blessé aux ligaments croisés le 29 octobre dernier avec son club, Trabzonspor.

Le joueur de 34 ans ne sera donc pas de la partie le 16 novembre à Yaoundé, lors du choc entre Lions Indomptables et Eléphants, comptant pour la dernière journée des éliminatoires du Mondial 2022. Pire encore, le natif d’Anyama est déclaré forfait pour la phase finale de la CAN 2021 prévue en janvier – février 2022 au Cameroun. Ce sera la troisième CAN consécutive qu’il manque. Un gros coup dur pour l’équipe ivoirienne.


