The game of football, when played at the highest level somehow has a therapeutic effect on us. And perhaps, ultimately, this is what soccer is meant to achieve. To please the eye and to heal within.
There is a hitch, though. You have to win to get the final accolade, the ultimate recognition that really matters. Great teams made up of great players win games, don’t they ? Usually, yes. Not always. The thing is that you can be consistently beautiful and still not win. You do not have to be beautiful to win. Better yet : you do not have to win beautiful. This is where our own Lions come in. I suggest to you that our national side has just made a strong and compelling case for winning ugly.
Our last and mildly triumphant outing away in Blida is the spitting image of ugliness on a football pitch. Let’s count. Ball possession, a reliable metric for dominance and mastery, was about 35%, which basically suggests that we did not exist that much. We almost survived, unscathed, the 10+ corner kicks conceded. We were credited with about 4 bona fide attempts on target at goal, including a ridiculously puny header by Mr. Tawamba. We scored an ugly goal thanks to a virtuous bad bounce and a heated scramble and, wouldn’t you expect it, the only near world-class striker on our side banged in a stunner. We won. Pity !
Léon Gwod, Sipandang
1. Le 3 avril à 06:16, par memente12 En réponse à : Algeria - Cameroon : A Study in Ugliness
My friend, let’s be honest, the indomitable Lions needed to qualification score, not the best game. Coach Rigo stated it clearly before the game. That is also exactly what Algeria did in Cameroon. So let’s just be proud of our qualifications. Remember 2 of our best players were not there. In addition, Aboubakar played only a few minutes, I believe he was there just for the penalty kick in case we had to go to this option. Choupo was also injured about at the hour of the game, a game that last 120 minutes. so let’s just say congratulation to this team. They made it, that is what we must agree with in terms of credit.
2. Le 3 avril à 07:06, par Brown Killa En réponse à : Algeria - Cameroon : A Study in Ugliness
What matter is victory not ball possession etc... football is not only about beauty if so let’s play only with strikers and creative midfielders. It’s also about solidity, defensive tactic, counter attack... What some call ugly.
ps : tiki taki is also very ugly since it’s boring.
