Algeria - Cameroon : A Study in Ugliness

The game of football, when played at the highest level somehow has a therapeutic effect on us. And perhaps, ultimately, this is what soccer is meant to achieve. To please the eye and to heal within.

There is a hitch, though. You have to win to get the final accolade, the ultimate recognition that really matters. Great teams made up of great players win games, don’t they ? Usually, yes. Not always. The thing is that you can be consistently beautiful and still not win. You do not have to be beautiful to win. Better yet : you do not have to win beautiful. This is where our own Lions come in. I suggest to you that our national side has just made a strong and compelling case for winning ugly.

Our last and mildly triumphant outing away in Blida is the spitting image of ugliness on a football pitch. Let’s count. Ball possession, a reliable metric for dominance and mastery, was about 35%, which basically suggests that we did not exist that much. We almost survived, unscathed, the 10+ corner kicks conceded. We were credited with about 4 bona fide attempts on target at goal, including a ridiculously puny header by Mr. Tawamba. We scored an ugly goal thanks to a virtuous bad bounce and a heated scramble and, wouldn’t you expect it, the only near world-class striker on our side banged in a stunner. We won. Pity !

Léon Gwod, Sipandang