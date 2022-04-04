Éliminatoires CAN 2023 : les 4 chapeaux du tirage sont connus !

Chapeau 1 : Sénégal, Maroc, Nigéria, Égypte, Tunisie, Cameroun, Algérie, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana, RD Congo.
Chapeau 2 : Afrique du Sud, Cap-Vert, Guinée, Gabon, Bénin, Ouganda, Zambie, Congo, Guinée équatoriale, Madagascar, Kenya, Sierra Leone.
🔴 Les 4 chapeaux pour les éliminatoires de la CAN 2023. pic.twitter.com/2HwcOlRB19
— CFOOT (@cfootcameroun) April 4, 2022
Chapeau 3 : Namibie, Guinée-Bissau, Niger, Libye, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, Gambie, Angola, Comores.
Chapeau 4 : Tanzanie, Centrafrique, Soudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Éthiopie, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia – Soudan du Sud, Sao Tomé & Principe.
