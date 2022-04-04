Veuillez svp désactivez votre bloqueur de publicité pour voir cette page

Éliminatoires CAN 2023 : les 4 chapeaux du tirage sont connus !

En attendant la date officielle du tirage au sort des éliminatoires de la CAN prévue en Côte d’Ivoire du 23 juin au 23 juillet 2023, la CAF a dévoilé les Chapeaux de cette campagne qui va opposer 48 sélections. Celles-ci ont été réparties en 4 chapeaux sur la base du dernier Classement FIFA du mois de mars. Le Cameroun, sixième nation africaine à la bourse de la FIFA est logé dans le Chapeau 1.

Le 4 avril 2022
commentaires

Chapeau 1 : Sénégal, Maroc, Nigéria, Égypte, Tunisie, Cameroun, Algérie, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana, RD Congo.

Chapeau 2 : Afrique du Sud, Cap-Vert, Guinée, Gabon, Bénin, Ouganda, Zambie, Congo, Guinée équatoriale, Madagascar, Kenya, Sierra Leone.

Chapeau 3 : Namibie, Guinée-Bissau, Niger, Libye, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, Gambie, Angola, Comores.

Chapeau 4 : Tanzanie, Centrafrique, Soudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Éthiopie, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia – Soudan du Sud, Sao Tomé & Principe.


ARTICLES LIÉS


REAGIR À L'ARTICLE

Dans la même rubrique
  • Mondial 2022 : et si c’était 26 joueurs sur la feuille de match  (...)
  • Mondial 2022 : Roger Milla insiste pour Joël Matip
  • Coupe de la CAF : Coton Sport termine dernier de la classe
  • Algérie - Cameroun : les images d’une rencontre historique
  • Algérie - Cameroun : la touche qui a éliminé l’Algérie | Analyse (...)
  • Coupe du Monde 2022 : Nouhou Tolo contre Neymar, ça va donner quoi  (...)
  • Algérie – Cameroun : pourquoi Mouelle Kombi n’était pas à Blida
  • Mondial 2022 : le sélectionneur du Brésil se méfie du Cameroun
  • Coupe de la CAF : Coton Sport, une dernière pour l’honneur

    • Vos commentaires

    Forum sur abonnement

    Pour participer à ce forum, vous devez vous enregistrer au préalable. Merci d’indiquer ci-dessous l’identifiant personnel qui vous a été fourni. Si vous n’êtes pas enregistré, vous devez vous inscrire.

    Connexions’inscriremot de passe oublié ?

    Suivre les commentaires : RSS 2.0 | Atom

    La Chronique de Léon

    Algeria - Cameroon : A Study in Ugliness
    Les Depêches
  • Alg-Cam : le match en vidéo
  • U17 : Les Éthiopiennes arrivent par (...)
  • Un but et une rare victoire pour (...)
  • (Vidéo) Suisse - Cameroun : 1-2
  • Cameroun - Mauritanie en Vidéo
  • Histoire de famille : Adebayor vide (...)
  • Thaïlande - CMR (2-3) : Match complet
  • Affaire Fécafoot/Cca et consorts : (...)
  • Vidéo : Sierra Leone vs Cameroun (2e (...)
  • Vidéo : Sierra Leone vs Cameroun (1re (...)