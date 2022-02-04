« Aboubakar dit n’importe quoi, ça va se retourner contre lui. Il manque d’indulgence envers ses coéquipiers qui viennent de vivre un véritable traumatisme par une élimination à domicile, encore une fois, 50 ans après, en demi-finale. Un Vincent Aboubakar qui n’a pas pesé du tout dans cette demi-finale. La frustration était peut-être individuelle, mais dans ce cas-là, il ne faut jamais qu’elle rejaillisse sur le collectif, surtout quand on est capitaine », a déclaré Claude Le Roy à Canal+.
1. Le 4 février à 12:07, par tendemo En réponse à : Claude Le Roy : Aboubakar, « ça va se retourner contre lui »
Abou has spoken the truth. When a Coach makes crazy changes like the one he did yesterday the hierarchical structure of the team is bound to collapse.
You have Egypt with their back against the wall, instead of going for the kill you instead assist them by weakening your very own squad with some illogical changes.
Toko and Hongla were having a rough day , however it was Oum and Ngamelue the heart of the team that were sacrificed ! The disorder that followed was imminent.
If there is someone who need to be hotly criticized its Toni Conceicao with some illogical changes and undefined favoritism.
As a matter of fact wherever he has gone he has been sacked.
