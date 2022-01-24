Veuillez svp désactivez votre bloqueur de publicité pour voir cette page

  CAN 2021 : la fédération Gambienne de Football contredit son sélectionneur
CAN 2021 : la fédération Gambienne de Football contredit son sélectionneur

Tom Saintfiet a poussé un coup de gueule mensongier sur la situation de sa sélection et de leur hébergement en préparation du match de huitième de finale contre le Mali ce lundi à Bafoussam. Dans les clarifications que cette institution a publié sur son site web, il est clair que le Belge a menti sur toute la ligne. La GFF affirme que sa délégation n’est ni moins bien, ni mieux traité que toute autre nation participante.

Le 24 janvier 2022
Peut être qu’à cause des chambres hyper spacieuses, Tomfiet se disait qu’une chambre est pour 7.

Ci-bas la clarification de la fédération

Team Gambia’s Accommodation in Bana : GFF Clarifies

January 23, 2022

Following our Head Coach, Mr. Tom Saintfeit’s comments about Team Gambia’s accommodation at the Hotel La Vallee de Bana at a pre-match press conference at the Tagidor Garden Resort today, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wishes to make the following clarification :

Mr. Saintfiet was responding to a question posed by one of the reporters regarding the team’s accommodation. The Coach was quoted to have said in the media that six players are sharing a room in the height of a global coronavirus pandemic. However, what the Coach meant to say was that at the aforesaid hotel, there are apartments and in one of the apartments, there is one main entrance with three separate rooms with two players in each of the rooms with all six of them forced to share single toilet and bathroom.

He was raising concerns that in a tournament where CAF rules states that if one player tests positive for Covid19, his roommate will automatically miss the upcoming game that the roommate tested positive for. Thus, for six players to share one sanitation, therefore, risks the health of the players concerned. In this regard, the coach’s remarks were taken out of context and he did not in any way insinuate that six players were sharing one single room.

Furthermore, the GFF wishes to clarify that just as in the case of Cape Verde, who are sharing the same hotel with us, Malawi, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe before us, except for four officials, players and staff are all sharing two persons to a room with one single bed. CAF has made the same arrangements for all National Teams participating in the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations and no one team is treated better than the other.

Also, contrary to a report where the Coach was purported to have admitted to the Cameroonian authorities this evening that what he said at the press conference wasn’t true. We wish to clarify, in no uncertain terms, that up to the time that we released this press release, Mr. Saintfiet hasn’t spoken to any medium or individual about the matter apart from what he had already said at the aforesaid press conference. Thus, the quotes attributed to him are false.

Finally, the GFF would like to apologise to the Local Organising Committee and the Confederation of African Football as well as any party or individual who may have been offended by the remarks of the Coach. Neither the Coach, nor the Federation, have any intention of sabotaging the organisation of a competition where we’ve sent a signal to the entire continent and the world that we’re a force to be reckoned with.

GFF Media


