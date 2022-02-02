CAN 2021 : c’est chaud ; Burkina Faso - Sénégal (1-3)

Qui gagnera le premier ticket pour la finale de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations Cameroun 2021 ? C’est à cette question que Burkinabé et Sénégalais vont devoir répondre ce mercredi soir dans l’antre du Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo de Yaoundé. Avant de penser au match des Lions Indomptables de jeudi contre l’Égypte, concentrons-nous sur Burkina Faso - Sénégal. Tous les détails ici...

The second half ends.

90’ + 3

Gustavo Sangaré(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

90’ + 3 Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) is shown a yellow card.

Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) is shown a yellow card.

90’ + 2

Édouard Mendy(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

90’ + 2 Pape Abou Cissé(in) - Nampalys Mendy(out) (Senegal)

Pape Abou Cissé(in) - Nampalys Mendy(out) (Senegal)

90’

Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) takes the corner.

87’ Sadio Mané (Senegal) scores !

Sadio Mané (Senegal) scores !

85’ Pape Gueye (Senegal) misses the target.

Pape Gueye (Senegal) misses the target.

82’ Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) scores !

Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) scores !

81’ Djibril Ouattara(in) - Adama Guira(out) (Burkina Faso)

Djibril Ouattara(in) - Adama Guira(out) (Burkina Faso)

81’ Abdoul Tapsoba(in) - Hassane Bandé(out) (Burkina Faso)

Abdoul Tapsoba(in) - Hassane Bandé(out) (Burkina Faso)

80’

Edmond Tapsoba(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

80’ Zakaria Sanogo (Burkina Faso) misses the target.

Zakaria Sanogo (Burkina Faso) misses the target.

78’ Pape Sarr(in) - Bamba Dieng(out) (Senegal)

Pape Sarr(in) - Bamba Dieng(out) (Senegal)

76’ Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) scores !

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) scores !

75’ Pape Gueye (Senegal) misses the target.

Pape Gueye (Senegal) misses the target.

75’

Bouna Sarr(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

74’

Édouard Mendy(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

73’

Farid Ouédraogo(Burkina Faso) makes a save.

73’ Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

72’

Abdou Diallo(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

70’ Abdou Diallo (Senegal) scores !

Abdou Diallo (Senegal) scores !

70’ Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

70’

Bouna Sarr (Senegal) takes the corner.

69’ Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

69’ Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

68’

Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) takes the corner.

65’ Ismaïla Sarr(in) - Famara Diédhiou(out) (Senegal)

Ismaïla Sarr(in) - Famara Diédhiou(out) (Senegal)

65’ Pape Gueye(in) - Cheikhou Kouyaté(out) (Senegal)

Pape Gueye(in) - Cheikhou Kouyaté(out) (Senegal)

64’

Idrissa Gueye(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

62’

Saliou Ciss(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

61’

Edmond Tapsoba(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

60’ Zakaria Sanogo(in) - Cyrille Bayala(out) (Burkina Faso)

Zakaria Sanogo(in) - Cyrille Bayala(out) (Burkina Faso)

56’ Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

56’ Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

55’

Farid Ouédraogo(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

53’ Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

53’ Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

51’

Edmond Tapsoba(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

50’ Bouna Sarr (Senegal) is shown a yellow card.

Bouna Sarr (Senegal) is shown a yellow card.

49’ Abdou Diallo (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Abdou Diallo (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

49’ Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

48’ Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

48’ Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

46’

Saliou Ciss(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

The second half begins.

The referee blows for half-time.

45’ + 9

Bouna Sarr (Senegal) takes the corner.

45’ + 7 Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) is shown a yellow card.

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) is shown a yellow card.

45’ + 6 Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

45’ + 6 Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

45’ + 6

Bouna Sarr (Senegal) takes the corner.

45’ + 6

Farid Ouédraogo(Burkina Faso) makes a save.

45’ + 6 Sadio Mané (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Sadio Mané (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

45’ + 4 Bamba Dieng (Senegal) misses the target.

Bamba Dieng (Senegal) misses the target.

45’ + 4

Nampalys Mendy(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

45’ + 3

Edmond Tapsoba(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

45’ + 1

Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) takes the corner.

45’

Gustavo Sangaré(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

44’

Issa Kaboré(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

41’

Idrissa Gueye(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

40’ Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) misses the target.

Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) misses the target.

39’

Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) takes the corner.

39’

Édouard Mendy(Senegal) makes a save.

39’ Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

39’ Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) misses the target.

Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) misses the target.

39’ Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

38’

Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) takes the corner.

37’ Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

37’ Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

36’ Farid Ouédraogo(in) - Hervé Koffi(out) (Burkina Faso)

Farid Ouédraogo(in) - Hervé Koffi(out) (Burkina Faso)

29’ Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) fouls.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) fouls.

29’

Hervé Koffi(Burkina Faso) makes a save.

29’ Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

29’

Kalidou Koulibaly(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

28’ Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) is shown a yellow card.

Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) is shown a yellow card.

27’ Bamba Dieng (Senegal) misses the target.

Bamba Dieng (Senegal) misses the target.

26’ Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

26’ Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

26’

Bouna Sarr (Senegal) takes the corner.

25’ Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

23’

Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) takes the corner.

22’

Steeve Yago(Burkina Faso) takes the free-kick.

22’

Édouard Mendy(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

18’ Sadio Mané (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Sadio Mané (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

18’

Hervé Koffi(Burkina Faso) makes a save.

18’

Édouard Mendy(Senegal) makes a save.

18’ Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

17’

Kalidou Koulibaly(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

15’ Saliou Ciss (Senegal) misses the target.

Saliou Ciss (Senegal) misses the target.

14’

Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) takes the corner.

12’

Bouna Sarr (Senegal) takes the corner.

10’

Bouna Sarr(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

10’ Abdou Diallo (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

Abdou Diallo (Senegal) has a shot blocked.

10’ Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) has a shot blocked.

7’

Saliou Ciss(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

5’

Abdou Diallo(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

3’

Nampalys Mendy(Senegal) takes the free-kick.

1’ Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) misses the target.

Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) misses the target.

The first half begins.